Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 43,100 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after buying an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

