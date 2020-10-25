Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

