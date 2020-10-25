Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 15,900 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

