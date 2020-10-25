Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

