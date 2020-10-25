Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

