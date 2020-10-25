Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

