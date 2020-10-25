Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 151.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 211,122 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

