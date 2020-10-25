Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 198.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

