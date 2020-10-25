Forsta AP Fonden Sells 104,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

