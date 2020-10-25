Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,900 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.42.

CLX stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.