Forsta AP Fonden Sells 27,200 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $154,886,000 after acquiring an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $147,174,000 after acquiring an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 123,341 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 851,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 388,734 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

