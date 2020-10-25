Forsta AP Fonden Sells 6,300 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.88 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.