Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

