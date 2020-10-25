Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3796 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 466.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortis by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 249,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortis by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.