Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

