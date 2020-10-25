Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters Buys 10,310 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000.70 ($13,065.98).

BBB opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.21. The company has a market cap of $49.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) alerts:

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.