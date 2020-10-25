Friendz (FDZ) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $279,824.69 and approximately $110,193.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.71 or 0.04515449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00300534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,155,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.