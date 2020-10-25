Frogads Inc’s (OTCMKTS:FROG) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Frogads’ (OTCMKTS:FROG) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 26th. Frogads had issued 11,568,218 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $509,001,592 based on an initial share price of $44.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frogads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54. Frogads has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frogads in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frogads during the third quarter worth $254,000.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

