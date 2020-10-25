FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $23.76 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $23.76 million and $534,503.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00094517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00231721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01366300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137484 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, LATOKEN, C2CX, Binance, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

