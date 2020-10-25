FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Boosted by William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

