FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised by Analyst

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HCSG stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,007,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

