FY2020 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Desjardins (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.94 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

