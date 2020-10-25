FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

