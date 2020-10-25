FY2020 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,582,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.