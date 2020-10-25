FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reduced by Analyst

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

PRTA opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

