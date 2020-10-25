FY2020 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,437.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

