Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,623.37

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,623.37 and traded as high as $1,755.00. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) shares last traded at $1,725.00, with a volume of 36,452 shares traded.

GAMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,623.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,440.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 44.46.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9998482 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

