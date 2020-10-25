Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.71.

GERN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell purchased 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Geron by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115,292 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

