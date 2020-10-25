Gibson Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,059.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,078.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

