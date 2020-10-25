Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.