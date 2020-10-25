Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $77.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

