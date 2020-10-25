Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 219.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 167.48 ($2.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.73. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.93.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.