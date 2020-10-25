Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $176.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

