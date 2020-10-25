Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Globant stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.31. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $201.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.