Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Continental (FRA:CON) a €86.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CON. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of FRA CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1-year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

