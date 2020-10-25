Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €61.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

