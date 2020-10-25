Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -86.29.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

