Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,040.52

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,040.52 and traded as high as $1,090.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 4,432 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHH shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $243.40 million and a P/E ratio of 58.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,022.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,040.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

