Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,050.87

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,050.87 and traded as high as $3,230.00. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $3,050.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,050.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,769.39.

Get Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) alerts:

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 81.71 ($1.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89), for a total transaction of £246,500 ($322,053.83).

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) Company Profile (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.