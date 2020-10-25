Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $120.71

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and traded as high as $123.67. Gravity shares last traded at $123.66, with a volume of 18,795 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $859.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of -0.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

