Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

