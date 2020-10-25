Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.24

Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) (LON:GHT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.24 and traded as low as $114.00. Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 35,473 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 million and a P/E ratio of -285.00.

About Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies plc (GHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.