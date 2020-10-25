GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives $67.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GSX opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.80 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

