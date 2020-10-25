Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 98.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hammerson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock opened at GBX 19.84 ($0.26) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

In other Hammerson news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.