Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.