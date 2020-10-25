Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.55 ($175.94).

HNR1 stock opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.73. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

