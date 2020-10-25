Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.07 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $688.82 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.