Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) a €160.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) stock opened at €435.00 ($511.76) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €510.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €421.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.32. Hypoport SE has a fifty-two week low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a fifty-two week high of €580.00 ($682.35).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

