H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

