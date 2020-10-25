Head to Head Analysis: Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) and The Competition

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) is one of 66 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Helius Medical Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million -$9.78 million -1.21 Helius Medical Technologies Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 22.78

Helius Medical Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies’ peers have a beta of 22.74, indicating that their average share price is 2,174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies Competitors 341 1008 1704 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,965.26% -289.95% -188.52% Helius Medical Technologies Competitors -278.58% -80.41% -17.95%

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies peers beat Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

